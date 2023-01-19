BUFFALO, NY – Buffalo State University is pleased to recognize the following students who have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

In general, students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have attained a GPA of 3.5 or higher qualify for the Buffalo State dean’s list. Full criteria and grade-type exceptions can be found in the undergraduate catalog.

Ashley Fidler of Oswego (13126)

Marissa Tiff of Central Square (13036)

Buffalo State:

Buffalo State is a State University of New York (SUNY) college located in Buffalo, New York. The college offers 79 undergraduate majors as well as many minors and certificate programs. Every year, thousands of students benefit from Buffalo State’s community engagement, hands-on learning opportunities, and affordable SUNY tuition. Buffalo State also offers more than 60 graduate programs.

