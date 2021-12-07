FULTON – The Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Oswego County would like to thank the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the NYS Office of Victim Services for the award of a mini-grant of $1,000.

This generous grant award will be used to purchase “Prevention Education Program” curriculum from the Monique Burr Foundation for Children.

“The CAC is thankful for this award which will enable us to provide updated training for our staff to help facilitate child safety educational programs to the elementary aged children in our community,” said Tory DeCaire, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center.

Educators in Oswego County are encouraged to contact our Outreach Prevention & Education Advocate, Courtney Warren at (315) 592-4453 ext. 3143 or [email protected] for more information and scheduling opportunities for the program.

The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly site where members of the MultiDisciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families. The CAC is a 501(C)3 non-profit that brings agencies and services together in a non-threatening setting that is physically and psychologically safe for children of all ages. The CAC also provides community outreach and education efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.

For information about the CAC, our services, and how you can help, please visit our website at www.oswegocac.org or contact CAC Fund Development Manager, Sarah Weigelt at (315) 592-4453 ext. 3117 or via email [email protected]

