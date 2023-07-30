Call Today To Join Senior Picnic August 16

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for theAging (OFA) partners with the United Way of Greater Oswego County once again to host the fifth annual Senior Picnic for older residents. The luncheon runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Mexico VFW, 5930 Scenic Ave. The event is open to any Oswego County senior aged 60 or older.

“This year’s event will be jam-packed with fun stuff,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “Musical entertainment will be provided by Deanna Pawlenko-Hubbard and Sam Domicolo. There will be bingo games with prizes and a demonstration of ElliQ, the artificial intelligence (AI) device available for isolated seniors. A senior healthy eating resource fair and a recognition ceremony for our ‘Senior of the Year’ nominees is also scheduled.”

Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services will prepare a picnic lunch of a turkey sandwich with lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll, potato salad, fresh watermelon, a cookie, chocolate milk and water for all attendees.

The picnic event is free to seniors aged 60 or older. Guests under the age of 60 will be required to pay a $7.50 fee.

Reservations are required and limited to the first 100 participants. For more information or to register, call the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 by Thursday, August 10.

