Carly Lyndaker Graduates from SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA, NY – Carly Lyndaker, of Lacona, NY, graduated Summa Cum Laude from SUNY Oneonta on May 20, 2023, with a Bachelor of Science in Professional Accounting.

More than a thousand graduates who completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study participated in three main ceremonies in the Dewar Arena of the Alumni Field House.

The day before commencement, seniors took part in the Pass Through the Pillars tradition. With friends, family and faculty and staff cheering them on, seniors walked through the pillars a final time, representing the end of their Oneonta journey and transition into the alumni family.

SUNY Oneonta is a public, four-year university in Central New York, enrolling about 5,500 students in a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and more than a dozen graduate certificate and degree programs. The university is known as both an exemplary residential campus that values inclusion, service and sustainability, and a nurturing community where students grow intellectually, thrive socially and live purposefully. Learn more at https://suny.oneonta.edu/

