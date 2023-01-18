Cayuga Community College Announces Student Accolades For Fall 2022 Semester

OSWEGO COUNTY – Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Fall 2022 semester. Below are students from Oswego County who were named to the President’s List, Provost’s List and Dean’s List.
President’s List:
Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the President’s List.
Danielle Adams, of Central Square
Anna Beck, of Oswego
Melissa Beck, of Oswego
Marissa Britton, of Pennellville
Anthony Butterfield, of Altmar
Evelyn Butterworth, of Williamstown
Jennifer Ciarla, of Oswego
Joshua Collett, of Oswego
Reid Devendorf, of Fulton
Christopher Dunsmore, of Oswego
Trisha Fiumara, of Hannibal
Logan Godfrey, of Richland
Zachary Ingersoll, of Hannibal
Lauren Kingsley, of Fulton
Kenzie Livingston, of Pennellville
Jacob Lofthouse, of Oswego
Serena Mashaw, of Hannibal
Joshua McLaughlin-Waite, of Oswego
Tayler Miner, of Oswego
Adonis Morales Marroquin, of Fulton
Emily Powers, of Oswego
Teresa Serrano-Moody, of Oswego
Wendi Starusnak, of Constantia
Kristina Veyan, of Oswego
Alayna Walker, of Parish
President’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2022 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the President’s List:
Alissa Gilbert, of Fulton
Kirsten Greenleaf, of Phoenix
Michelle Miner, of Phoenix
Katie Myers, of Central Square
Sarah Ann Perkins, of Fulton
Avery Richards, of Oswego
Paige Seymour, of Oswego
Dawn Smith, of Oswego
McKenzie Wright, of Parish
Provost’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List:
Eymarah Bowman, of Mexico
Kassidy Boyce, of West Monroe
Samantha Brundage, of Fulton
Emma Buskey, of Oswego
Briana Casserino, of Oswego
Noah Cordone, of Fulton
Dawson Curtis, of Fulton
Emma Deloff, of Hannibal
Zoe DeRousie, of Pennellville
Caitlyn Dubois, of Oswego
Katie Durfey, of Parish
Destinee Eggleston, of Fulton
Kimberly Eggleton, of Fulton
Mariska Getman, of Hannibal
Brooke Halstead, of Fulton
Emalee Herrington, of Central Square
Samantha Hudson, of Fulton
Maureen Kinney, of Oswego
Megan McCarey, of Oswego
Rayelle Nicholas, of Central Square
Sarah Nichols, of Fulton
Michela Palmowski, of Pulaski
Kylie Patrick, of Fulton
Tyler Roper, of Oswego
Olivia Rudd, of Sandy Creek
Nina Schanz, of Phoenix
Derek Schumaker, of Constantia
Logan Tharrett, of Oswego
Julianne Verceles, of Oswego
Robert Washburn, of Oswego
Stephanie Webster, of Oswego
Hannah Woodard, of Oswego
Provost’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2022 semester and earned a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List:
Joseph Britton, of Fulton
Rylee Buskey, of Oswego
Danielle Fitzgerald, of Fulton
Melissa Hayes, of Oswego
Kassandra Kearns, of Oswego
Chad Martinez, of Altmar
Paige Mounce, of Fulton
Harlie Roberts, of Fulton
Angelina Stupp, of Fulton
Laura Wallace, of Central Square
Brenna Wells, of Oswego
Dean’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List:
Colby Becker, of Phoenix
Jennifer Brady, of Williamstown
Justin Charsky, of Pulaski
Madison Collins, of Mexico
Erica Davis, of Oswego
Jonathan Dickquist, of Hannibal
Nathaniel Distin, of Oswego
Matthew Firenze, of Fulton
Tyler Griffin, of Oswego
Abigail Hinman, of Mexico
Jesse Horn, of Oswego
Jason Knopp, of Phoenix
Nevaeh Lando, of Fulton
Reve Myers, of Oswego
Jolie Painter, of Fulton
Faith Piscitelli, of Phoenix
Connor Revette, of Mexico
Madison Roach, of Oswego
Cassandra Seaton, of Fulton
Mikala Sheffield, of Oswego
Grace Skellington, of Lacona
Ashley St. John, of Oswego
Alexander Strong, of Oswego
Darwin Warner, of Oswego
Dean’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2022 semester and earned a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List:
Sarah Crucitti, of Oswego
Madison Jackson, of Fulton
William Moore, of Pulaski
Brianna Prior, of Oswego
Monita Raponi, of Fulton
About Cayuga Community College:
Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.