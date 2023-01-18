Cayuga Community College Announces Student Accolades For Fall 2022 Semester

OSWEGO COUNTY – Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Fall 2022 semester. Below are students from Oswego County who were named to the President’s List, Provost’s List and Dean’s List.

President’s List:

Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the President’s List.

Danielle Adams, of Central Square

Anna Beck, of Oswego

Melissa Beck, of Oswego

Marissa Britton, of Pennellville

Anthony Butterfield, of Altmar

Evelyn Butterworth, of Williamstown

Jennifer Ciarla, of Oswego

Joshua Collett, of Oswego

Reid Devendorf, of Fulton

Christopher Dunsmore, of Oswego

Trisha Fiumara, of Hannibal

Logan Godfrey, of Richland

Zachary Ingersoll, of Hannibal

Lauren Kingsley, of Fulton

Kenzie Livingston, of Pennellville

Jacob Lofthouse, of Oswego

Serena Mashaw, of Hannibal

Joshua McLaughlin-Waite, of Oswego

Tayler Miner, of Oswego

Adonis Morales Marroquin, of Fulton

Emily Powers, of Oswego

Teresa Serrano-Moody, of Oswego

Wendi Starusnak, of Constantia

Kristina Veyan, of Oswego

Alayna Walker, of Parish

President’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2022 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the President’s List:

Alissa Gilbert, of Fulton

Kirsten Greenleaf, of Phoenix

Michelle Miner, of Phoenix

Katie Myers, of Central Square

Sarah Ann Perkins, of Fulton

Avery Richards, of Oswego

Paige Seymour, of Oswego

Dawn Smith, of Oswego

McKenzie Wright, of Parish

Provost’s List

Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List:

Eymarah Bowman, of Mexico

Kassidy Boyce, of West Monroe

Samantha Brundage, of Fulton

Emma Buskey, of Oswego

Briana Casserino, of Oswego

Noah Cordone, of Fulton

Dawson Curtis, of Fulton

Emma Deloff, of Hannibal

Zoe DeRousie, of Pennellville

Caitlyn Dubois, of Oswego

Katie Durfey, of Parish

Destinee Eggleston, of Fulton

Kimberly Eggleton, of Fulton

Mariska Getman, of Hannibal

Brooke Halstead, of Fulton

Emalee Herrington, of Central Square

Samantha Hudson, of Fulton

Maureen Kinney, of Oswego

Megan McCarey, of Oswego

Rayelle Nicholas, of Central Square

Sarah Nichols, of Fulton

Michela Palmowski, of Pulaski

Kylie Patrick, of Fulton

Tyler Roper, of Oswego

Olivia Rudd, of Sandy Creek

Nina Schanz, of Phoenix

Derek Schumaker, of Constantia

Logan Tharrett, of Oswego

Julianne Verceles, of Oswego

Robert Washburn, of Oswego

Stephanie Webster, of Oswego

Hannah Woodard, of Oswego

Provost’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2022 semester and earned a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List:

Joseph Britton, of Fulton

Rylee Buskey, of Oswego

Danielle Fitzgerald, of Fulton

Melissa Hayes, of Oswego

Kassandra Kearns, of Oswego

Chad Martinez, of Altmar

Paige Mounce, of Fulton

Harlie Roberts, of Fulton

Angelina Stupp, of Fulton

Laura Wallace, of Central Square

Brenna Wells, of Oswego

Dean’s List

Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List:

Colby Becker, of Phoenix

Jennifer Brady, of Williamstown

Justin Charsky, of Pulaski

Madison Collins, of Mexico

Erica Davis, of Oswego

Jonathan Dickquist, of Hannibal

Nathaniel Distin, of Oswego

Matthew Firenze, of Fulton

Tyler Griffin, of Oswego

Abigail Hinman, of Mexico

Jesse Horn, of Oswego

Jason Knopp, of Phoenix

Nevaeh Lando, of Fulton

Reve Myers, of Oswego

Jolie Painter, of Fulton

Faith Piscitelli, of Phoenix

Connor Revette, of Mexico

Madison Roach, of Oswego

Cassandra Seaton, of Fulton

Mikala Sheffield, of Oswego

Grace Skellington, of Lacona

Ashley St. John, of Oswego

Alexander Strong, of Oswego

Darwin Warner, of Oswego

Dean’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2022 semester and earned a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List:

Sarah Crucitti, of Oswego

Madison Jackson, of Fulton

William Moore, of Pulaski

Brianna Prior, of Oswego

Monita Raponi, of Fulton

About Cayuga Community College:

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

