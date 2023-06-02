Cayuga Community College Announces Student Accolades For Spring 2023 Semester

AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Spring 2023 semester. Below are students from Oswego County who were named to the President’s List, Provost’s List and Dean’s List.

President’s List

Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the President’s List.

Anna Beck, of Oswego

Melissa Beck, of Oswego

Marissa Britton, of Pennellville

Rylee Buskey, of Oswego

Evelyn Butterworth, of Williamstown

Kimberly Eggleton, of Fulton

Emmett Fatcheric, of Phoenix

Trisha Fiumara, of Hannibal

Lauren Kingsley, of Fulton

Nicole Lamphere, of Oswego

Kenneth Lindsley, of Central Square

Rayelle Nicholas, of Central Square

Angelina Palmieri, of Mexico

Alexis Saylor, of Oswego

Andrew Scaccia, of Oswego

Teresa Serrano-Moody, of Oswego

Tiffany Sidmore, of Fulton

Ashley St. John, of Oswego

Stephanie Staelens, of Oswego

Wendi Starusnak, of Constantia

Christina Tallents, of Fulton

Logan Tharrett, of Oswego

Kayla Thompson, of Williamstown

Karlin Twiss, of Mexico

Briana Urquhart, of Fulton

Alayna Walker, of Parish

