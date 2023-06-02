Cayuga Community College Announces Student Accolades For Spring 2023 Semester

AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Spring 2023 semester. Below are students from Oswego County who were named to the President’s List, Provost’s List and Dean’s List.
President’s List
Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the President’s List.
Anna Beck, of Oswego
Melissa Beck, of Oswego
Marissa Britton, of Pennellville
Rylee Buskey, of Oswego
Evelyn Butterworth, of Williamstown
Kimberly Eggleton, of Fulton
Emmett Fatcheric, of Phoenix
Trisha Fiumara, of Hannibal
Lauren Kingsley, of Fulton
Nicole Lamphere, of Oswego
Kenneth Lindsley, of Central Square
Rayelle Nicholas, of Central Square
Angelina Palmieri, of Mexico
Alexis Saylor, of Oswego
Andrew Scaccia, of Oswego
Teresa Serrano-Moody, of Oswego
Tiffany Sidmore, of Fulton
Ashley St. John, of Oswego
Stephanie Staelens, of Oswego
Wendi Starusnak, of Constantia
Christina Tallents, of Fulton
Logan Tharrett, of Oswego
Kayla Thompson, of Williamstown
Karlin Twiss, of Mexico
Briana Urquhart, of Fulton
Alayna Walker, of Parish