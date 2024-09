AUBURN, NY – The regular monthly meeting of the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees will take place on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 8 a.m. in the Business Industry Center (BIC) on the Auburn Campus, 197 Franklin Street, Auburn, NY 13021.

Members of the public can attend in-person or by calling 1-646-558-8656, then entering 92969280897#.

