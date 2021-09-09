AUBURN/FULTON, NY – To help students overcome challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cayuga Community College Foundation is launching a new fundraising campaign to support Cayuga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund.

“The College Foundation is dedicated to assisting students at Cayuga Community College launch their education and future careers. Our Challenge Grant is an avenue for the community to help students in times of an emergency while studying at Cayuga,” said Foundation Board President John Latanyshyn. “We are asking our communities to contribute to this campaign to help our students, many of whom may work for local businesses or nonprofits, or in education.”

Funds raised in the Foundation’s newly-created Challenge Grant, as part of its Annual Appeal, will support students whose emergency needs may not be covered by other funding options or are time-sensitive. The appeal will match donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $20,000, by December 31, 2021.

“Launching this Challenge Grant is a wonderful step by our College Foundation to support our students as they pursue their degree in a difficult time,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant. “The College’s Student Emergency Fund is an essential safety net for students facing unexpected expenses who are not able to access other funding. I appreciate the support of our Foundation, and I know our students will as well.”

The Annual Appeal Challenge Grant will see the Foundation match donations up to $20,000 through the end of 2021, with the raised funds going to the College’s Student Emergency Fund. Students can request support from the Student Emergency Fund through an application process that includes an evaluation of the request by College personnel.

The campaign supporting the Student Emergency Fund comes approximately one year after the Foundation launched a similar effort that met a challenge grant with funds raised from the SUNY Impact Foundation.

The 2020 campaign saw more than $28,000 distributed to more than 100 students for non-tuition needs such as child care, housing expenses, medical costs and transportation.

Foundation Executive Director Guy Cosentino said the 2020 campaign was a success made possible by the support of the local community.

“Every year we appreciate the support our communities show our students, and we were overwhelmed by the generosity shown in 2020 as our students continued their education and training during the pandemic,” said Cosentino. “This new campaign is dedicated to supporting those students who are facing unforeseen financial costs that jeopardize their ability to continue their education. We’re committed to helping these students overcome those challenges, and we are asking the community to support this effort.”

To donate to the Student Emergency Fund, visit https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/giving or mail a contribution to the Cayuga County Community College Foundation at 197 Franklin Street, Auburn, NY 13021.

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

