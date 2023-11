AUBURN/FULTON – The regular monthly meeting of the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees will take place on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 8 a.m.

In accordance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.60 authorizing public meetings to be conducted in an alternative manner during the declared “Disaster Emergency,” the public can attend these meetings remotely via conference call by dialing 1-800-501-8979, access code 2948595#.

