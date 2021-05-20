CCC Celebrating Classes Of 2020, 2021 With Virtual Commencement

AUBURN/FULTON – Cayuga Community College will mark the end of the 2020-21 academic year with a virtual Commencement ceremony recognizing graduates who continued their academic journey and earned their degree amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual ceremony, which will honor Cayuga’s Class of 2020 and Class of 2021, will go live on the College’s YouTube page at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 23. A second website, www.cayugacommencement.com, will offer additional features praising students’ achievements.

“Celebrating our graduates at Commencement is one of the most important moments of every academic year, and it’s an event our campus community always looks forward to with great anticipation,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant. “However, as our region recovers from the pandemic, we decided the best way to protect our students, their families and our employees was to design a virtual Commencement. This will allow our students to be with their friends and family as we celebrate their incredible accomplishments.”

Cayuga’s 2021 Commencement offers features on two different websites. The complete prerecorded ceremony contains comments from College officials and graduating students Izé Goodfriend and Ashley Reilly. It includes a reading of graduates in the Classes of 2020 and 2021, with students’ names appearing on virtual certificates recognizing their degree completion.

The complete virtual Commencement ceremony will go live on the College’s YouTube page at 11 a.m. May 23. This page can be found by searching for “Cayuga Community College” on YouTube or by visiting https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLLbA6F77EaVMVtQqElwSKw. The ceremony will be accessible on YouTube past May 23.

A second website, www.cayugacommencement.com, features spotlights on student award winners and scholarship recipients, as well as a guestbook where students, friends, family and College employees can write their congratulations. Graduates’ names are also posted on this website.

For more information about the virtual Commencement, visit the College’s website at https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/students/commencement/. Questions about the ceremony can be emailed to [email protected].

