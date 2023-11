AUBURN/FULTON – The Cayuga Community College Governance & Planning and Finance & Audit Committee meetings of the Board of Trustees are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The public can attend these meetings remotely via conference call by dialing 1-800-501-8979, access code 2948595#.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...