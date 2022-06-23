Celebration At Cayuga’s Culinary Institute To Feature Celebrity Chef, PBS Host Julie Taboulie

AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College is partnering with celebrity chef, award-winning author and PBS host Julie Taboulie® to feature her famous Lebanese cuisine at the college’s new Culinary Institute.

“Cook, Create & Celebrate Summer” at Cayuga’s Culinary Institute will feature tastings prepared by Taboulie®, the host of “Julie Taboulie’s® Lebanese Kitchen,” and wine from Colloca Estate Winery. The event will also allow attendees to tour the state-of-the-art Culinary Institute, which opened for courses in the fall of 2021 and is frequently open to members of the public for one-night classes.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Culinary Institute at 161 W. Genesee St., Auburn. Registration is required and can be completed at https://registration.xenegrade.com/Cayuga/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=7557 or by calling the College’s Office of Community Education and Workforce Development at 315-294-8841.

Emily Cameron, the assistant director of the Office of Community Education and Workforce Development, said the College is excited to work with Taboulie® and feature her authentic Lebanese cuisine.

“Julie is a renowned chef and award-winning author whose influence on the culinary community has expanded through her Emmy-nominated show on PBS. This will be an exciting event allowing attendees to pair several of Julie’s wonderful recipes with local wines and explore our new Culinary Institute,” said Cameron.

“I’m excited to bring my special show to life and share my authentic Lebanese cuisine that celebrates the summer season with the community while showcasing this stunning space situated in the heart of the city,” said Taboulie®. “And I can’t wait for the community to taste my ‘fresh is best’ flavorful food and mouthwatering Mediterranean recipes perfectly paired with wonderful wines from the esteemed Colloca Estate Winery.”

Inspired by her family’s culinary history and heritage, Taboulie® launched her first cooking show, “Cooking with Julie Taboulie,” in 2012. She served as creator, host and executive producer of the show, which earned an Emmy nomination and other awards. In 2017 she won the World Gourmand Award for Best Mediterranean Cookbook in the United States for “Julie Taboulie’s Lebanese Kitchen: Authentic Recipes for Fresh and Flavorful Mediterranean Home Cooking.”

The June 28 event will feature a live culinary demonstration by Taboulie®, and attendees can expect to sample several of her recipes. Her cookbook, “Julie Taboulie’s Lebanese Kitchen: Authentic Recipes for Fresh and Flavorful Mediterranean Home Cooking,” will be available for purchase, and attendees can have the book signed by Taboulie® and take a photo with the celebrity chef.

Attendees can also tour the Culinary Institute, which was completed in the summer of 2021 and opened for courses in the Fall 2021 semester. The facility is 2,250 square feet and features 12 culinary stations, classroom space and an outdoor patio for events.

Seating is limited for the event. Registration and cost details are available at https://registration.xenegrade.com/Cayuga/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=7557 or by calling 315-294-8841.

For information about the College’s Culinary Institute, visit https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/soma/degrees/culinary-arts/. For more details about Taboulie®, visit https://www.julietaboulie.com.

