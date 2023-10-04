Celestial Navigation – Now and Then with Professor Natalia Lewandowska

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to present the “Impact of Weather Forecasts on Navigation: on Earth and Beyond” by SUNY Oswego Professor Natalia Lewandowska as part of the museum’s History Lecture Series on Wednesday, October 25th at 6:30pm. In a time when technology is taking over more and more tasks in our daily lives, it is interesting to remember how a technological approach started. Weather is a phenomenon that has been studied for centuries. Its predictions are important for our daily routines and affect various aspects of our lives. Dr. Lewandowska’s presentation will discuss how the first weather predictions were made, and how weather monitoring techniques were established and used for navigation on our planet and beyond.



Dr. Lewandowska is an Assistant Professor in the physics department at SUNY Oswego and serves as director of the Shineman Planetarium. Her research focuses on highly magnetized and quickly rotating neutron stars, known as pulsars. As an observational astronomer, she uses data taken with various telescopes – both ground and space-based – and is a member of the NANOGrav and the NICER Collaboration working with the radio, X-ray, and gamma-ray data of pulsars. Her passion for educational outreach led to her becoming the project director for the Pulsar Science Collaborative (PSC), which is an educational outreach project providing middle and high school students the opportunity to gain research experience using data taken from the Green Bank Telescope.

Join us for this FREE program, as we take a journey through time and space to discover the history of weather forecasting and how it impacts our lives! Although this event is free donations are welcome. This event is made possible with the generous support of Brookfield Renewable Energy. Space is limited. The Maritime Museum and Treasure Chest Gift Store are open 1-5 pm (10-5 daily in July & August). For more information regarding this or other Maritime Museum programs, contact the Museum at (315) 342-0480, or visit: www.hlwmm.org.

