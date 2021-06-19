Central Square Athletes Honored With Senior Awards

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Although the 2021 athletic season was not the typical schedule of sports that athletes, coaches and spectators are accustomed to, the athletic department of Paul V. Moore High School made sure that student-athletes were recognized for their years of hard work and dedication.

A ceremony was held outside at the school’s athletic stadium for parents and award recipients to attend. Each athlete was introduced by staff, followed by an explanation of why they were chosen for the award by their respective coaches.

“I am so proud of each and every one of these student athletes sitting here,” said Director of Health, Physical Educations and Athletics Jim Drancsak while addressing the recipients. “Their perseverance throughout all the changes and regulations this year proves their dedication to athletics and academics.”

The following students earned awards: Camryn Humphrey, Jennifer Gasser, Elizabeth Kincaid and Ethan Westfall received the Coaches Award.

Emily Schlueter and Marty Rogers received the Sportsmanship Awards.

Lauren Scheuer and Jonathan Clarke received the Academic Awards.

Brianna Basile and Derek Schumaker received the Most Competitive Awards.

Braden Godici and Jillian Howe were honored for their Section III Scholar Athlete Awards.

Julia Mann and Jake Moran were awarded Most Outstanding Athletes.

Drancsak was also honored for his five years of service as the Director of Health, Physical Educations and Athletics at Central Square. He will be retiring from the district at the completion of the school year.

