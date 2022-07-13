Central Square School District Announces Change In School Meal Program

CENTRAL SQUARE – The following is an announcement from Central Square School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo’s office/School Lunch Director Amy Catlin regarding school meals for the summer season/2022-23 school year:

Dear Parent/Guardian:

During the 2021-2022 school year, Central Square School District participated in a USDA program called the Seamless Summer Option in order to provide all students with breakfast and lunch at no cost to families.

This federally funded program expired on June 30, 2022 and CSSD will return to the traditional National School Breakfast and Lunch Program beginning

September 2022.

What this means is that students will receive nutritious meals based upon their income status prior to Covid. If your child received free or reduced meals during the 2019-2020 school year, they will begin the start of the 2022-2023 school year with a 30-day roll over of that status.

The only exception to this is if an application was submitted that updated their status to paid. In order to continue to receive free or reduced benefits past the 30 days, families must complete the 2022-2023 Application for Free & Reduced Price School Meals unless they receive a Direct Certification letter from our office.

Families each year are strongly encouraged to complete a free/reduced school lunch application and this upcoming school year is no exception. This year’s application will be available at the beginning of August 2022 on our school website under Child Nutrition. An application can be completed any time during the school year.

If you have any questions, please contact the Child Nutrition Office at (315) 668-4220 ext. 70356.

Sincerely,

Amy Catlin

School Lunch Director

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...