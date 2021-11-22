OSWEGO COUNTY – Students from eight local school districts recently competed in the Oswego County Academic Youth League’s second competition of the school year, dubbed “Politically Correct.”

In pairs, students took five different quizzes about presidential history, vice presidential trivia and election knowledge. Remaining team members broke into groups to tackle a variety of other tasks, which ranged from speech writing to memorizing excerpts from political speeches.

Scores were based on overall quiz score, quality of speech, art collage and accuracy of reciting the speeches back. The first-place team from Central Square was comprised of Kevin Suchecki, Will Allen, Faith Farley, Lilliana Walker, Brooke Reilly, Koralyuk Avrora, Elaina Kernan and Abigail Colledge. Sandy Creek High School placed second, while Mexico placed third.

“Event two was extremely challenging in that students were responsible for completing so many diverse tasks within a short time frame. Incredible job to all teams and coaches,” said OCAY League Coordinator Caitlin White.

OCAY League was organized in the spring of 1997 with the idea that academics merit a standing comparable to athletics. Students’ academic skills are challenged and showcased in a wide variety of competitive events that emphasize scholastic excellence, team building, leadership and creativity. A particular strength of the league is its emphasis on cooperative problem-solving. OCAY League is coordinated through the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s gifted and talented program.

