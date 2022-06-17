Central Square University Of Scranton Student Named On Spring 2022 Dean’s List

SCRANTON – Sean P. Smith of Central Square was among the 1,700 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

The list includes students from the Jesuit University’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Smith is a senior business administration major in the University’s Kania School of Management.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit University located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

