Chicken BBQ Dinner At Fulton First United Methodist Church

FULTON, NY – The SOS Group of the First United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to a delicious chicken BBQ dinner on Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. or until sold out.

The dinner includes half chicken and sides for $12 (cash or check only) and is pick up only.

Please order your dinner by emailing [email protected] or calling the church at 315-592-7347.

The Fulton UMC is located at 1408 State Route 176, just across from the junior high school.

For further information, please visit https://www.fultonfirst.org/ or the church Facebook page.

Everyone is welcome to attend in person worship on Sunday starting at 9:45 a.m. with children’s church at 10:15. Nursery care is available. The church is handicap accessible. The live web service is available on the church Facebook page.

