CiTi Advanced Metal Manufacturing Graduate Applies Skills During Internship

MEXICO, NY – After completing the two-year Advanced Metal Manufacturing program at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation, Fulton’s Mitchell Donaldson is now applying those skills as an intern.

Donaldson, who plans on attending Monroe Community College in the fall for precision machining, recently secured an internship with N.E.T. & Die Inc. The Fulton shop provides custom, prototype, low-volume production and repair of machined products and services.

“We do a little bit of everything to help everybody out in the area,” said Production Supervisor Dwayne Waltz. “We manufacture parts – mostly air and water pumps – but we also do some engineering for the aerospace industry.”

As a busy shop with such diverse client needs, Waltz said having an intern like Donaldson is beneficial to the company. Donaldson’s studies at CiTi gave him the knowledge and basic skills needed to hit the ground running, and he has done just that during his internship. Currently, Donaldson primarily operates a 20-foot CNC machine, but he also jumps in to help on other machines as needed.

“I could take 10 of him,” Waltz said. “When you have someone like Mitchell, who has gone through the (Advanced Metal Manufacturing) program, you’re not starting from scratch. He came in with that basic knowledge and is always asking questions to learn more. He’s been great.”

For CiTi’s Advanced Metal Manufacturing instructor Joe Hawksby, internships and community partners like N.E.T. & Die have given students invaluable experience beyond the classroom.

“Our program gives kids the basic skills and knowledge to pursue a career as a machinist,” Hawksby said. “But these internships are a crucial next step. You become experts by working with the experts, and that’s what internships are all about.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...