CiTi BOCES, P-TECH Host Manufacturing Day Exposition, Showcase Manufacturing Employment Opportunities For Students

MEXICO, NY – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) recently celebrated its annual Manufacturing Day at its Mexico campus as an opportunity for students to meet with local company partners to learn more about the manufacturing industry.

Through CiTi’s Career and Technical Education program and the Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH), students were provided with the opportunity to speak with local companies and discover what it takes and what skills are required to obtain the basis for employment as part of the growing manufacturing industry.

Industry partners this year included C&S, Crucible Steel, Davis-Standard, EJ, Fulton Co., Huhtamaki, Inficon, N.E.T. & Die, Novelis, NUCOR Auburn, Constellation Brands, Onondaga Community College, Cayuga Community College, SUNY Oswego, Oswego County Workforce New York, Braun, CNY Fabrication, Universal Metal Works, JMA Wireless and Oswego Health, and many more.

Middle and high school students from all 9 Oswego County school districts had an opportunity to visit the exposition during the morning or afternoon to visit tables and complete an informational activity sheet by visiting and speaking with as many industry partners as possible.

Hands-on demonstrations and various manufacturing machinery were present for students to view and inquire about, including the use of various hydraulic parts, a liquid nitrogen demonstration to cryogenically freeze food, a step-by-step view of the canning process laid out by Novelis, and an ice cream container lid packaging demonstration by Huhtamaki.

“Manufacturing is alive and well in Oswego County,” said Oswego County P-TECH Principal Brian Heffron. “Students will know that there is most certainly a place for them in the workforce.”

New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay made an appearance at the exposition, speaking with representatives from numerous organizations and companies.

“It was great to visit with so many and see our youth learning about opportunities in our backyards thanks to the partnerships created by our Oswego County schools and educators,” Barclay said.

P-TECH and CiTi BOCES CTE programs emphasize preparing the next generation of manufacturing employees. Oswego County P-TECH combines the best elements of high school, college and work-based learning, empowering students to pursue advanced education and to be financially successful in the global economy.

For more information on CiTi programming, visit www.CiTiboces.org.

