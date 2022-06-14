OSWEGO COUNTY – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation recently honored students from Exceptional Education programs as they presented each graduate with a completion certificate.

Twenty three graduates from across Oswego County school districts dressed in caps and gowns were cheered on by their teachers and families.

Congratulations to the following 2022 Exceptional Education graduates:

Erin Babb (Hannibal)

Annabelle Baughman Central Square)

Dylan Caswell (Oswego)

Chelseann Cronk (Pulaski)

Brad Currier (Mexico)

Ava DeLong (Mexico)

Christopher (Dewey Sandy Creek)

Erika Einhart (Central Square)

Nathan Erdmann (Central Square)

Dominic Harrington (APW)

Casey Noble (Fulton)

Ivan Pacheco Jr. (Oswego)

Emanuel Perry (Mexico)

Anthony Polito (Fulton)

Alexander Roberts (Central Square)

Trevis Runge (Central Square)

Madalyn Rupert (Fulton)

Deven Searor (Mexico)

Margaret Sidoti (Mexico)

Ryan Stewart (Central Square)

Nicholas Totman (Hannibal)

Samantha Totman-Bacon (Hannibal)

Jacob Wilson (Fulton)

A full album of photos from the day’s event can be found on CiTi’s Facebook page.

