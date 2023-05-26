OSWEGO COUNTY – Eighty-one Oswego County students recently were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi).

All of CiTi’s Career and Technical Education students achieved scholarly success and exhibited amiable character to meet membership eligibility requirements as well as maintaining a 90 percent or higher average in their CTE class and maintaining good academic standing and attendance in their home district.

Public Safety & Justice student and president of the National Technical Honor Society Carl Christensen shared her thoughts saying, “Little did I know that BOCES would be the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My instructors have motivated me to be confident, to be a leader and to have integrity.”

CiTi District Superintendent Christopher Todd echoed the values represented by NTHS, commenting on the hard work that led to this student achievement and encouraging students to carry that work ethic and grit into their future careers.

Following a candle lighting ceremony, award recipients received certificates, pins honor cords and medallions before they recited the NTHS pledge of membership.

“This is a proud moment for these honored students, their respective family members and friends,” said CTE Principal Michael Thurlow.

CiTi Board of Education President John Shelmidine said that CiTi has been made better by having these students enrolled and that they are the leaders of tomorrow.

More information on career and technical education programs at CiTi can be found on their website, CiTiboces.org/CTE.