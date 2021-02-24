CiTi Launches ‘Adopt A CTE Program’

MEXICO, NY – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation has launched the ‘Adopt a CTE Program,” an initiative designed to strengthen partnerships between CiTi and local businesses, enhancing the career and technical education experience for students while fortifying the hiring pipeline for local industry.

Partnering with CiTi through the Adopt a CTE Program gives organizations the chance to preview potential employees and have a voice in the curriculum and training of the upcoming workforce.

“With the increased popularity and focus on Career and Technical Education due to regional growth and the aging workforce in the trades, this program will help alleviate some of the added pressure on regional companies,” said CiTi Business Education Liaison Garrette Weiss.

Through this partnership, CiTi students, parents and staff will learn more about local businesses here and what they have to offer, and local companies will get to promote their organization county-wide.

Participation options are voluntary and diverse, including guest speakers for student classes, company tours, internship experiences, scholarships, representation at school events such as career fairs and more.

For more information or to Adopt a CTE Program, visit CiTiboces.org/AdoptCTE.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...