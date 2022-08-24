Clarks Donate To ‘Friends Of Hospice’ In Lieu Of Wedding Favors

OSWEGO COUNTY – Courtney and Kyle Clark chose to donate to the Friends of Oswego County Hospice (FOCH), in lieu of wedding favors in memory of Roger T. Clark, the groom’s father, as announced by Elena Twiss, executive director, FOCH.
Friends of Oswego County Hospice is the giving hand to enhance the time patients and their families have together by providing financial assistance and volunteer support to the Oswego County Hospice Program. For additional information, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-343-5223.
