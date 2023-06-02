OSWEGO, NY – Fitzhugh Park Elementary second graders were recently engaged in hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities when the Children’s Museum of Oswego’s (CMOO) STEM trailer came to FPS.

Students had the opportunity to maneuver a catapult, use magnets to create a maze for balls, build a small vehicle, stack blocks to produce towers and fashion instruments out of recycled materials.

The CMOO STEM trailer provided unique opportunities for students to practice critical thinking, problem solving and collaboration. Students were encouraged to ask questions to help them discover their own solutions, to stimulate their curiosity and to help them to think in new ways.

“Learning STEM skills is of utmost importance in today’s ever-changing world,” said FPS teacher Bridgette Henderson. “As students continue to grow mentally and physically, they need to learn to problem solve and use their hands to develop and grow our futures through technology, music, science, and engineering.”

