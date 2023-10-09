FULTON – CNY Arts Center presents an evening of hair-raising suspense at their monthly writers’ meet-up

“Help Words Come Alive” from local playwright Adam Sweeney. Sweeney, who is known in

local theatrical circles as Oswego’s Master of Horror is bringing three tales of terror to be

performed in the style of classic radio plays, a medium known to send shivers down the spines

of its listeners.

Adding a twist to the macabre, the talented cast from CNY Arts Center’s upcoming musical

production of Sweeney Todd will be reading the roles, creating a fusion of artistry that guarantees

an unforgettable evening. Audiences can expect a thrilling journey through the shadows of the

unknown as they become immersed in tales that will evoke laughter, gasps, and perhaps a few

sleepless nights.

“Help Words Come Alive” was founded by Peter Mahan as a means to help local writers hear

their words performed before they reach the stage or screen. This is an invaluable part of the

writing process, as it is the first time the author ever hears their words read aloud. The best part

about this workshop, according to Mahan, is that “it has created a strong community among

filmmakers and playwrights in Central New York.” This group has always been free and open to

the public.

“I am thrilled to have some of my cast work with other local artists,” says Sweeney Todd director

Janie Wainwright, “The strong sense of community and collaboration is precisely why the arts

are so important to this area. I can not wait to see what creations the actors from our upcoming

musical bring to help words come alive!”

As Halloween approaches, CNY Arts Center and the cast of Sweeney Todd are excited to present

a very special edition called “Help Words Come UNDEAD.” You are invited to come embrace

the spirit of the season with a night of theatrical entertainment that pays homage to the art of

storytelling. Whether you’re a fan of dark comedy or spine-tingling horror, mark your calendars

for Monday, October 16th at 7 p.m., and join the CNY Arts Center for an evening of Halloweenthemed

chills and thrills.

Please email selectednewwo[email protected] to reserve a seat to this spooky free performance.

Tickets for Sweeney Todd will be available for purchase at the event.

