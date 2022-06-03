CTE Students Recognized As Most Employable For Quarter Three

MEXICO, NY – Career and Technical Education Students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation were recently recognized as Most Employable in their class for quarter three of the 2021-2022 school year.

The Most Employable Award recognized students for character traits that make them employable in the field, and one student from each class is nominated each quarter. The program is supported by the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, who provides $50 gift cards to five lucky students selected at random.

The following students were recognized for quarter three: Alex Hall (Auto Technology, Hannibal), Martin Lilly (Computer Coding, Oswego), Jared Charleston (Construction Technology, Phoenix), Noah Gonzalez (Culinary Arts first year, Pulaski), Mark Smith (Culinary Arts second year, Hannibal), Cian O-Neil (Early Childhood Education, Mexico), Zachary Masuicca (Heavy Equipment Repair & Operation, Pulaski), Morgan Eastman (New Vision Allied Health, Mexico), Jessica Graham (New Vision Specialized Careers, Sandy Creek), Mary Isgar (Nursing Assistant first year, Mexico) Jenna Karkowski (Nursing Assistant second year, Pulaski) and Liam Walsh (Public Safety & Justice, Central Square).

