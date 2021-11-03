Culinary Arts Caters Fall Dinner For Oswego County Association Of Education

MEXICO, NY – The Culinary Arts program at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation recently prepared and catered for the Oswego County Association of Education Office Professional Semi-Annual Fall Dinner on CiTi’s main campus in Mexico, in partnership with Mexico Academy and Central Schools.

The event provided the opportunity for students to apply skills used in the classroom to a real-life catering experience.

“There’s a lot of things to do and only a certain time period to do it in,” said Phoenix Central School District student Brian Gibbs. “It can be a little stressful, but it is very rewarding in the end.”

This is one of many occasions students in CiTi’s Culinary Arts program get to get a taste for catering experience, including CiTi’s annual meeting in the spring that serves a multi-course meal to component district invitees. The Culinary Arts program sets the foundation for entry-level careers or further career training programs.

“I’ve learned a lot in this class, and the experience has been amazing,” said Carter Famoly, Oswego City School District student.

More information can be found at CiTiboces.org/CTE.

