Desens House Chicken Barbecue to Support Recovery Ministry

OSWEGO, NY – A few dedicated volunteers with some culinary expertise are cooking up some delicious food for The Desens House! Grab a ticket and not only get some mouthwatering barbecued chicken – but also support the mission of The Desens House as they get ready to launch their long term residential program for women this August!

The Desens House is a faith-based, community driven model of recovery dedicated to transforming and restoring broken lives. Their vision is to set generations free from addiction one life at a time.

Support The Desens House mission to help women in recovery from Substance Use Disorder rebuild and lead independent lives, while discovering hope and freedom!

Each dinner is $15.00 and comes with a half chicken, salt potatoes, beans and a dessert. Funds raised will go toward launching the longterm residential program this summer.

Pick up only!

Purchase tickets online at: https://desenshouse.networkforgood.com/events/58688-desens-house-chicken-barbecue

Or visit The Desens House Facebook page to find the link.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...