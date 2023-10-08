Donald Patrick Jr is running for re election of 3rd Ward Councilor for the City of Fulton

Submitted by: Donald R Patrick Jr.

I am proudly seeking re-election to the City of Fulton 3rd Ward Councilor position. I have served as Councilor for 8 years after previously retiring after 41 years working for the City of Fulton. I bring experience and accountability to the position. I will always answer my constituents back with a phone call or visit and always try to rectify any issues. My job as Councilor is not only to represent my ward but also the City as a whole. I have worked with Fulton Block Builder groups in our ward and I also serve on the Site-based Committee for Lanigan School. Accountability to my Constituents is always my number one priority and I will always continue to go above and beyond. I appreciate the continued support from our residents and will continue to work hard for our Ward and the City which is my hometown.

