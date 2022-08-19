OSWEGO – The National Center for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has again recognized Dr. Renato Y. Mandanas’ practice as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH).

Originally recognized as a PCMH in 2018, Dr. Mandanas’ practice meets NCQA competency standards in the following six areas: Team-Based Care and Practice Organization, Knowing and Managing Your Patients, Patient-Centered Access and Continuity, Care Management and Support, Care Coordination and Care Transitions, Performance Measurement and Quality Improvement.

In addition, Nurse Practitioner Sandra Pike has been recognized by the NCQA for quality diabetes care with the Diabetes Recognition Program (DRP). Her practice meets NCQA standards for blood sugar control, blood pressure control, eye exams, detection of kidney complications, foot care and smoking cessation assistance.

“We are very pleased to meet the standards for both PCMH and the DRP. PCMH helps us to attain the triple aim of improving the experience of care for our patients, improving the overall health of our patient population, and trying to reduce the overall costs of health care” said Dr. Renato Mandanas. “The DRP places our practice among an elite group that is publicly recognized for providing the highest level of diabetes care. PCMH and DRP recognition are both team efforts and reflect the hard work of our dedicated staff to provide quality care to our patients”.

Dr. Mandanas’ practice, located at 144 West 5th St in Oswego, is accepting new patients. Please call 315-342-1765 for more information.

