DSS Hosts April 2 Virtual Orientation Meeting For Future Foster, Adoptive Parents

MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 2, for people who are interested in becoming foster or adoptive parents.

All children available for adoption through DSS have been in foster care for a period of time.

Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 10-week preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt.

Those planning to participate in the April 2 meeting should contact Patricia Pennock at the Department of Social Services by Wednesday, March 31. If no responses are received, the informational meeting will be cancelled. Call 315-963-5382 or email [email protected].

