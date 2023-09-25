DSS Hosts Orientation Meeting For Future Foster And Adoptive Parents

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) hosts another virtual information meeting for potential foster and adoptive parents from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Those who would like to participate and help local children and teens find a forever family can contact Patricia Pennock by Wednesday, Oct. 4 to sign up for the meeting. Call 315-963-5382 or email [email protected] and provide an email address to register.

Login information will be provided to those who pre-register. If no responses are received, the meeting will be cancelled.

Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 11-week adoptive/foster preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.

With dozens of local children and teens in need of love and care, DSS encourages residents to help raise awareness about this critical issue and share this information with friends and family members who may be interested. Residents can start to make a difference in the life of a young person by participating in this valuable program.

For more information about foster parenting and adoption through DSS, go to

https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/social_services/adult___family_services/foster_care___adoption.php.

