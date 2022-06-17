Early Voting In NYS Begins Tommorrow

NEW YORK – The following is an announcement from the New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV) reminding New York State residents that early voting will beign on Saturday, June 18:

Early voting starts tomorrow!

Ensure you exercise your civic duty by making sure you are registered, and vote in all three elections this year.

The June primary election is for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Assembly, Judges, & Party Positions.

Early Voting starts tomorrow, June 18-26. To find where to vote early, click here!

Remember: there is also an August Primary, including Early Voting for August 13-21 and in-person voting on August 23rd!

