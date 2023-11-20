EJD Students Explore Careers During Annual Event

PHOENIX, NY – Emerson J. Dillon Middle School students recently had an opportunity to explore a variety of jobs spanning numerous industries as part of the school’s annual career day.

Students in grades five through eight completed career surveys and then attended presentations that best aligned with their interests. There were military and law enforcement careers, hospitality jobs and medical positions, just to name a few. Some former EJD students, including several currently enrolled in Career and Technical Education courses at CiTi BOCES, served as presenters for the day.

In total, more than 30 professions welcomed interested young minds to explore different possible career avenues. This annual event allows students to see nearly a dozen presentations throughout their years at EJD.

“Career day is really a phenomenal opportunity for our students to learn about possible career paths from people who have the experience,” said school counselor Kathy Barber, a member of the Student Services team, which organizes the event. “We are grateful to have such amazing community business partners who share their time and expertise with our students.”

The Student Services team noted they hope this event lays the foundation for students’ possible future pathways.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...