Enjoy Harborfest? Help It Grow As An Individual Or Business Member

OSWEGO – Harborfest is proof of the old saying that the best things in life are free. “Free to attend” isn’t the same as “free to put on,” though, and Harborfest is offering its fans and local businesses ways to join the festival to help it grow and prosper. Individuals can become Members for as little as $25 and businesses can receive visibility during Harborfest for rates beginning at $300.

“Harborfest brings thousands of visitors to our community. They spend money that creates a huge economic impact that helps all of us. When you join us as a member, you help us cope with rising costs for everything from our nearly 30 free concerts to the products and services we buy from other local businesses,” Executive Director Dan Harrington said.

Individuals or families who donate $25 or more and businesses which become members for $300 or more are listed on the Harborfest website. Business Members receive added benefits which can include, based on membership level, the display of the business’s banner at Breitbeck Park and tickets to the annual sponsor reception.

More information on memberships is available here. Memberships can be paid for online, here. Donations made to the Harbor Festivals Guild are eligible for a tax deduction.

Harborfest returns July 27 – 30 to Oswego with the music, food, midway rides and crafts that have made it one of Upstate New York’s biggest and best free community festivals. The highlight is the annual Grucci Brothers fireworks show over Lake Ontario Saturday, July 29.

Detailed information about Harborfest can be found on its website and Facebook page.

