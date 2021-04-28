Fairley Elementary Students, Staff Raise Money For Childhood Cancer Research

HANNIBAL, NY – Students and staff at Fairley Elementary wore their PJs to school recently to raise money to benefit local families affected by childhood cancer.

The annual fundraiser event, Paige’s Pajamarama, netted $1,500 to benefit Paige’s Butterfly Run Inc., which awards funds toward pediatric cancer research and family and survivor assistance.

“That has been our highest total ever,” said Fairley art teacher Chelsea Allen, who helped spearhead the fundraiser. “I’m so proud of the kids and the community. Their generosity is truly heartwarming.”

Students and staff enjoyed the opportunity to don their favorite pajamas for such a great cause, and Allen noted that they are looking forward to carrying on the tradition for years to come.

