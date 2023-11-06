Fairley Fourth Graders Explore Camp Hollis During Stem Lesson

OSWEGO – A decades-long tradition continued recently as Fairley Elementary fourth graders headed to Camp Hollis for a day of learning.

Students explored the campgrounds to learn about the lake, ecosystems, geology, nature, and related careers throughout the day. They walked along the trails where they pointed out vegetation, examined the pond and its inhabitants, identified different types of rocks, and conducted hands-on experiments with SUNY ESF representatives.

“The students really took what they learned in the classroom and applied it during these hands-on activities,” said HCSD Career Resource Specialist Meg Welling. “They asked fantastic questions, they followed directions, and they learned about the many career opportunities that are available in the STEM fields. It was a wonderful day of learning.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...