Family Matters of CNY Welcomes Kaylee Damm, LPH, MHC

OSWEGO, NY – Central New York native Kaylee Damm has joined the staff at Family Matters of CNY. With offices in Oswego and North Syracuse, Family Matters of CNY specializes in treating families experiencing a high conflict divorce and is also a training site for Master’s level Marriage and Family Therapists and Mental Health Counselors.

Damm, who holds a Mental Health Counseling degree with an Advance Certificate in LGBTQ from New York University, previously served an internship as an associate counselor at Thrive Psychotherapy in Manhattan and with Family Matters of CNY.

At Family Matters, Damm will be providing administrative oversight and learning the ins and outs of the family business.

“I’m excited to be here at Family Matters,” said Damm. “I grew up in a very safe home environment. We had open conversations about issues that were hidden or at times were somewhat uncomfortable. Those experiences help me to appreciate the power of conversation. It inspired me to become a counselor and has made it easier for me to talk to clients about their issues. Learning the administrative side of a private practice while finishing hours for my counseling license seems like a great combination for running a business of my own someday.”

Damm said that conversation skills are one of the most important tools in helping her clients and therapists achieve their goals. “There is a lot of education to be had about mental health. Sharing that with clients and thoroughly reviewing their mental health and relationship history is essential to building a treatment plan that will work best for them. It’s all about confidence building and treating clients in an ethical and conscientious way.”

“Kaylee is a welcome addition to our staff,” said Karrie Damm-Stewart, owner of Family Matters of CNY. “Her experience in counseling and administration will help streamline the admission process for children and families as well as provide support to new therapists. Having Kaylee as my daughter, and a professional who has put in the hard work to achieve a graduate degree from a prestigious university, has definitely made me thankful that she chose to bring her talents to the family practice because she is world-class.”

Established in 2018, Family Matters of CNY offers a range of counseling services including: Mental Health and Relationship Therapy, Family Reunification Therapy, Parallel Parenting Classes, Therapeutic Supervised Visitation, and more. Family Matters of CNY has offices 193 West First St., Suite 16, in Oswego, 792 N Main St. in North Syracuse, Telehealth services, and a new location opening in Manhattan, NY soon. For more information on Family Matters of CNY visit nyfamilymatters.com.

