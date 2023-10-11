Fifth Graders at Sandy Creek Participated in The Hovercraft Project

SANDY CREEK, NY – Sandy Creek’s gymnasium was filled with enthusiastic fifth graders as they teamed up to build and race on a hovercraft.

The first half of the day focused on creativity and problem solving, while the second half was spent executing plans and putting the students’ hard work to the test through a series of races.

The fifth graders utilized communication, teamwork, and collaboration to build, problem solve, experience conflict resolution, learn how to operate as a team and apply classroom knowledge to a problem with limited tools.

Numerous teachers, staff and administrators observed from the sidelines until they were asked to join in on the fun, giving the students a chance to team up with an adult of their choice.

This fully immersive STEM experience was made possible because of The Hovercraft Project.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...