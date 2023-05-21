OSWEGO COUNTY – Memorial Day weekend is the start of warm weather and cookouts for many people. However, if food is not prepared properly, a family picnic could lead to food poisoning. The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents of food safety tips to ensure a safe Memorial Day celebration.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, foodborne illness peaks during the summer months as harmful bacteria grows faster in warmer and more humid weather.

“A good rule of thumb is to keep hot foods hot, above 140 degrees, and cold foods cold, below 40 degrees,” said Oswego County Director of Environmental Health Katelyn Parkhurst.

Follow these tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) while cooking to ensure safe meal preparation:

Keep it clean – washing your hands, utensils and surfaces often is key to preventing germs from spreading. This also includes rinsing fresh fruit and vegetables under running water.

Separate foods – raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs can contaminate ready-to-eat foods with bacteria. Avoid cross-contamination by cutting vegetables, fruits and grain-based foods on a separate cutting board.

Cook it right – use a food thermometer to make sure food is cooked to the appropriate temperature. Be sure to also clean food thermometers between taking the temperature of different foods.

Pick-up and chill – bacteria that can cause food poisoning multiply quickest between 40 to 140 degrees. Leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours after cooking.

When cooking food outdoors for a picnic or barbeque, the same four tips can still be applied. An isolated cooler filled with ice, frozen gel packs or other frozen food can be used to keep food at the proper temperature. Cooked food such as hamburgers or hotdogs should be covered with a clear cover or wrap to prevent flies from landing and spreading germs.

“Following these food safety tips this summer and all year long to help reduce the risk of friends and family getting sick at holiday gatherings,” added Parkhurst.

For more information on the Oswego County Health Department Environmental Division, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/ or call 315-349-3557.

