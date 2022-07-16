OSWEGO COUNTY – There is no denying that using social media and the internet to market products has enormous benefits to businesses of any size and in any industry, including those in agriculture of course.

Those benefits include, among others, productive building of brand awareness, audience targeting and engagement, and cost benefits (usually free or at a low cost to the user). Understanding how to best take advantage of what social media marketing (or SMM) has to offer your business can make all the difference in launching a SMM campaign that delivers positive results.

Learn just how easy and rewarding SMM can be for your agricultural business at an upcoming workshop, “It Just Clicks: Social Media Marketing and Agricultural Products”, proudly hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego).

Join guest speaker Amanda Bickford, CCE Local Foods Marketing Specialist, as she explains how to use specific social media platforms most effectively for an efficient SSM campaign. Platforms covered will include Facebook and Instagram, with Google Business Profile being covered as well. Website creation will also be touched on, with links to free online resources for further learning provided.

The workshop is free to attend and will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom with in-person seating available at the CCE Oswego office in Mexico, NY. Registration is required to attend. For more information and to register, visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2022/08/25/it-just-clicks-social-media-marketing-agricultural-products.

In-person seating is limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. For further information, or assistance with registration, please contact Erich Keena, Ag Economic Development Specialist, at 315-963-7286 ext. 203 or [email protected].

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. Call (315) 963-7286 or visit thatscooperativeextension.org to learn more about CCE Oswego and what we do.

