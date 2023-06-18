Fulton Athletic Booster Club Hosts Banquet To Honor Senior Athletes

FULTON, NY – Fulton’s Athletic Booster Club recently hosted its annual Senior Athletes Recognition Banquet, recognizing more than 70 G. Ray Bodley seniors graduating this month.
This year’s event – hosted at The Oasis in Fulton — was held on Monday, June 12 and invited both students and families for the celebration. Fulton Athletic Director Chris Ells opened the evening while Matt Kimpland served as the night’s guest speaker. Kimpland is a 2001 graduate of GRB and now acts as the building principal of Split Rock Elementary School in Syracuse. He shared his own secrets to success and reflected fondly of his time involved in the Fulton athletics program.
The evening concluded with an awards ceremony, offering certificates, plaques, and scholarships to dozens of worthy students. Among more seasoned awards were the new Rylee Bartlett Memorial Scholarship and Brady Niver Memorial Scholarship, meant to honor the memory of the two GRB students. The Fulton Girl’s Wrestling Team – the second-largest such team in the state and boasting an impressive record – was recognized alongside the success of the school’s bowling and football teams.
The following athletic awards were given out at the banquet:
SECTION III CHAMPIONS AND TEAM AWARDS
Girls Wrestling Team: Izabella Bogardus, Riley Storrs, and Harper McClave
Sectional Bowling Team: Linda Hartman and Miranda Laws
Football team Recognized for Independent League Championship: Troy Baker, Kairo Corniell, Sam Cotton, Alexander Crisafulli, Walter Crofoot, Rhyle Humphrey, Daniel Ligoci, Tyler Mills, Trae Mitchell, Konner Moody, Kenneth Orr III, William V. Patterson, Jack Phillips, Dykel Ruscitto, Tate Tucker, and Zavier Van Buren.
SENIOR AWARDS AND SCHOLARSHIPS
Dale Tombs Baseball Award: Sam Cotton
Barney Naioti Leadership Award: Kayla McCraith and Will Patterson
Joe Castiglia Effort Award: Harper McClave, Brock Tetro, and Madelyn Delano
Gene Adams Most Improved Athlete Award: Madelyn Delano and Braeden DePoint
Sox Stuber Sportsmanship Award: Riley Storrs and Trevor Hendrickson
Dan McGinnis Senior Athlete of the Year Award: Sam Cotton and Grace Clary
Chas Merritt Culture Scholarship: Kayla McCraith and Bryce Noel
Rick Luciano Football Scholarship: Alex Crisafulli
Rylee Bartlett Memorial Scholarship: Izabella Bogardus
Dominic Sciacca Scholarship: Ryan Carroll
Danielle Rae Kunzwiler Guistina Scholarship: Rose LaDue
Brian Dodge Scholarship: Ava Demars and Tyler Mills
Brady Niver Memorial Scholarship: Trevor Doty
Margaret Beckwith Scholarship: Riley Storrs
Carl Barton Scholarship: Ryan Carroll