Fulton Athletic Booster Club Hosts Banquet To Honor Senior Athletes

FULTON, NY – Fulton’s Athletic Booster Club recently hosted its annual Senior Athletes Recognition Banquet, recognizing more than 70 G. Ray Bodley seniors graduating this month.

This year’s event – hosted at The Oasis in Fulton — was held on Monday, June 12 and invited both students and families for the celebration. Fulton Athletic Director Chris Ells opened the evening while Matt Kimpland served as the night’s guest speaker. Kimpland is a 2001 graduate of GRB and now acts as the building principal of Split Rock Elementary School in Syracuse. He shared his own secrets to success and reflected fondly of his time involved in the Fulton athletics program.

The evening concluded with an awards ceremony, offering certificates, plaques, and scholarships to dozens of worthy students. Among more seasoned awards were the new Rylee Bartlett Memorial Scholarship and Brady Niver Memorial Scholarship, meant to honor the memory of the two GRB students. The Fulton Girl’s Wrestling Team – the second-largest such team in the state and boasting an impressive record – was recognized alongside the success of the school’s bowling and football teams.

The following athletic awards were given out at the banquet:

SECTION III CHAMPIONS AND TEAM AWARDS

Girls Wrestling Team: Izabella Bogardus, Riley Storrs, and Harper McClave

Sectional Bowling Team: Linda Hartman and Miranda Laws

Football team Recognized for Independent League Championship: Troy Baker, Kairo Corniell, Sam Cotton, Alexander Crisafulli, Walter Crofoot, Rhyle Humphrey, Daniel Ligoci, Tyler Mills, Trae Mitchell, Konner Moody, Kenneth Orr III, William V. Patterson, Jack Phillips, Dykel Ruscitto, Tate Tucker, and Zavier Van Buren.

SENIOR AWARDS AND SCHOLARSHIPS

Dale Tombs Baseball Award: Sam Cotton

Barney Naioti Leadership Award: Kayla McCraith and Will Patterson

Joe Castiglia Effort Award: Harper McClave, Brock Tetro, and Madelyn Delano

Gene Adams Most Improved Athlete Award: Madelyn Delano and Braeden DePoint

Sox Stuber Sportsmanship Award: Riley Storrs and Trevor Hendrickson

Dan McGinnis Senior Athlete of the Year Award: Sam Cotton and Grace Clary

Chas Merritt Culture Scholarship: Kayla McCraith and Bryce Noel

Rick Luciano Football Scholarship: Alex Crisafulli

Rylee Bartlett Memorial Scholarship: Izabella Bogardus

Dominic Sciacca Scholarship: Ryan Carroll

Danielle Rae Kunzwiler Guistina Scholarship: Rose LaDue

Brian Dodge Scholarship: Ava Demars and Tyler Mills

Brady Niver Memorial Scholarship: Trevor Doty

Margaret Beckwith Scholarship: Riley Storrs

Carl Barton Scholarship: Ryan Carroll

