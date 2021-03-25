FULTON – Universal Metal Works and Universal Properties launched the first business support for the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) grassroots revitalization project in 2017 and have continued with strong support each year since.

The Sharkey’s were impressed to learn that there has been $2 million invested by residents since FBB began.

John Sharkey III said, “Each year brings more inspiration and makes the city of Fulton a great place to do business. I am happy to see this kind of excitement in the city and am pleased to support further growth.”

John IV said, “Fulton has many positive attributes for living and doing business, it’s impressive to see a program like this take off in such a strong way and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Universal Metal Works is a leading metal fabrication facility, with knowledgeable trained staff that have over 300 years of combined fabrication experience. Universal Metal Works specializes in design and engineering assembly.

They stand behind Quality, Strength, and Reliability to get any job done with craftsmanship. The Sharkey’s are all active members in the community.

Become a part of this exciting piece of Fulton’s history by donating to the 2021 Campaign today. What is even more exhilarating is that every dollar you donate is once again matched by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.

Remember all donations are tax deductible and go directly to the Block Challenge grants and promotion of the program. There are no paid staff!

FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/

On Venmo: LindaEagan@FultonBlockBuilders

Or by mail, send checks to:

CenterState CEO Foundation-Fulton Block Builders; 115 West Fayette Street; Syracuse, NY 13202

