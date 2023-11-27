Fulton Community Band, Choir Presents Annual Christmas Concert Dec. 10

FULTON – The sounds of the holiday season will once again be shared at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at the annual Fulton Community Band Christmas Concert at the First United Methodist Church, 1408 NY-176, said Steve Chirello, president of the Fulton Music Association (FMA).

The Methodist church is right across the street from the entrance to the Fulton Junior High School and the concert is free. The Fulton Community Band will be featured performing several new arrangements and old favorites including Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride, “Santa Meets The Big Bands,” “A Christmas Auld Lang Syne,” and “The Hallelujah Chorus,” among others.

The Roamin’ Catholic Choir, under the direction of Dolores Walrath, will also be singing in the concert and will feature: ”Glory, Glory!,” “Christmas In About Three Minutes,” “On With The Snow,” “Hallelu! Hallelu!,” “A Little Child Will Come To Lead Us,” and more.

“The evening will end with a rousing Christmas carol sing-along with the band, the choir, and the audience, Chirello said.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend this free concert, Chirello said. For additional information, call 591-3392.

