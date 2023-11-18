Fulton Community Development Agency Creates Small Business Saturday Scavenger Hunt

FULTON – This year, in support of Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, the Fulton Community Development Agency (CDA) has enlisted the support of local small businesses to conduct a Fulton Business Hunt scavenger hunt, it was announced by Caroline Shue, CDA assistant director.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of both our local and national economy,” Shue said. “By shopping at or patronizing one of our small businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving, you’re helping our Fulton economy, and we thought people could have some fun doing it with a scavenger hunt with the chance to win a prize donated by participating businesses.”

Twenty-five local businesses will be participating in the event, and a select few will have signs in their front windows identifying them as participants, Shue said. “You don’t necessarily have to go into a business to play,” she said. The scavenger hunt form will be available for download on the Fulton Community Development Facebook page on Nov. 22. Forms are also available at the Fulton CDA office from Tuesday, Nov. 21 – Wednesday, Nov. 22, between 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“To take part in the Fulton Shop Small Scavenger Hunt, simply fill out the provided form and complete as many tasks as you can. Each task is worth a certain number of points, so the more tasks you complete, the greater your chances of winning the raffle prize. Once you have completed the hunt, drop off or email your completed form to the Fulton CDA by Sunday, Nov.26. Forms can be dropped off in the black drop box next to the office door or emailed to [email protected]. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

“Participating in the Fulton Business Hunt is not only a great way to support local small businesses, but it also allows you to discover new businesses that you may not have known about otherwise.

Participating businesses include: Gosch Supply, Burkes Home Center, Axe Chuckers, Bronze Images, Crowning Glory Hair Fashions, Next level Nutrition, J&T’s Flippin Chicken BBQ, Cortini Shoe Store, Tavern on the Lock, Claudette’s Flowers & Gifts, Chester’s Last Stand, Tryump Taxi, Fajita Grill, 114 Reserve, Brown Bag Boutique, Aunt Dee’s Diner, The Village Shops, Your Stylist Jess/Hair We Are, Wheel-A-Way Motorsports, DeVine Design Florist, Focused Fiscal Force, LLC, Sunny Studios, Neighborhood Plaza Laundromat, Quintessential Creative, Dixie Belle Boutique, and Next Level Fitness.

For more information, contact Shue at [email protected], or 315-593-7166.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...