Fulton CSD Moves Forward Red Dragons As Logo Process Continues

FULTON, NY – Fulton City School District moved forward in its efforts to adopt a new logo design, presenting the student choice of Red Dragons to the Board of Education. The board will be presented formal adoption resolutions for “Red Dragons” and logo/branding at future Board of Education meetings.

The name was the result of months of discussion and surveys between the district and community. The district’s Advisory Logo Committee – selected from students, staff, and community members – began the process last January by soliciting interest in new names through an online survey. Top names were then evaluated against specific standards established by the advisory committee before moving forward. Further student-focused surveys helped to continue to narrow down contenders. In the end, “Fulton Eagles” and “Fulton Red Dragons” appealed most to committee requirements and community interest and were put to a final, district-wide student vote.

On Tuesday, June 26, Superintendent Brian Pulvino presented the vote’s winner – Red Dragons – to the Board of Education, the option having claimed 61.2% of the overall vote. Eagles – often thought to be too similar to many district mascots in the immediate area – earned only 38.8%.

The next step in the process will be to solicit ideas and input from students to design all aspects of the logo. Students will work alongside members of the CiTi BOCES PR graphic design team to generate a final logo concept and learn the process, which will be revealed district-wide at celebrations during the upcoming fall semester. Members of the ongoing advisory committee and the district’s fourth-12 Grade Student School Culture Team will continue to be essential to this process.

“I would like to express my gratitude once again to the members of the FCSD Advisory Logo, Mascot, and Branding Committee,” Pulvino said. “The work that has been accomplished to address this required change has been difficult and emotional for all throughout the process, but the work has been valuable and impactful.”

The logo and mascot change comes from a state-wide directive from the NYS Education Department, which requires the discontinuation of all Native American names and imagery. On June 13, 2023 the FCSD Board of Education passed the required resolution, effectively ending the use of all current “Red Raider” names and imagery. Many other schools across Central New York are undergoing similar processes for their own rebranding.

In the coming months, the Fulton district will work to develop guidelines for logo usage for teams and other school organizations, particularly once the new official logo is released this fall.

