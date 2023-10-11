Fulton Family YMCA Halloween Monster Bash

The Fulton Family YMCA is set to host their annual Halloween at the Y Party on Friday, October 13th from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. This fun family event will have creepy crafts, spooky sensory activities, light refreshments, DJ, hayride, and more! This event is open and free to the community.

For more information on this event, please contact the Fulton Family YMCA at 315-598-9622 or visit our website at www.fultonymca.org.

The Fulton Family YMCA is a community organization that focuses on strengthening the minds, bodies, and spirits of members through its commitment to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...