FULTON – The Fulton First United Methodist Church is presenting a rummage/bake sale and luncheon April 1 -2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A wide variety of items will be for sale. There is something for everyone. The facility is handicap accessible. Fulton First UMC is located at 1408 State Route 176, across from the junior high school.

For more information, call 315-592-7347, the church Facebook page, or visit www.fultonfumc.org.

