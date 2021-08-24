Fulton Lions’ 31st Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 12

The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 31st annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, said David Guyer, club president.

“This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Guyer said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., will provide live entertainment all day!

“There will also be a drawing every 15 minutes for $25 in NYS Lottery tickets between 1-3:00 p.m., and $250 in lottery tickets, sponsored by Dennis Hawthorne, Jr., Attorney At Law, will be raffled off during the event.”

The event is in Canal Park, behind Tavern on the Lock. Tickets are $5 each. Ticket bundles include: Flock O’ Tickets, six for $25 with one free ticket; Big Quacker, 15 for $50 with five free tickets; and Mega Mallard, 30 tickets for $100 with ten free tickets. Duck tickets can be purchased the day of the event or from any Fulton Lion. Tickets can also be purchased at Mimi’s Drive-in, DeVine Designs by Gail, The Fulton Medicine Place, and Chirello Advertising.

The event is named in memory of the late Donald “Charby” Charbonneau, Fulton Lions past president who created the event for the club three decades ago, Guyer said. “Charby was one of Fulton’s finest Lions, always quick with a joke, and ready to help whenever he was needed.”

Fulton’s Lions Club, also known for their Lions Loot Sweepstakes, and Lions Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For further information on Fulton Lions, visit their Facebook page under “Fulton NY Lions, or fultonlionsclub.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...